Bao Finance (BAO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $610,637.00

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and $610,637.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00045262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00164056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,350.39 or 0.99857849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

