Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 176.62 ($2.31). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 174.84 ($2.28), with a volume of 18,428,062 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 209.70 ($2.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.41.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24). Also, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

