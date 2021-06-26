Barclays PLC Acquires 36,589 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of FMC worth $20,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.94. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

