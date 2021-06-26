Barclays PLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 329,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

BATS USMV opened at $73.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.48.

