Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,010 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.97% of Cinemark worth $23,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in Cinemark by 5,408.8% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 141,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 139,169 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 394.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,049,000 after buying an additional 822,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNK opened at $22.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

