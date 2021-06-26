Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Lamb Weston worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

