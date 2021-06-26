Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Teleflex worth $21,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 195.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $412.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.77. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

