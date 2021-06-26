Barclays PLC Buys 102,715 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,715 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Hess worth $23,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

