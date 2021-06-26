Barclays PLC Buys 153,301 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,423 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $21,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,217,000 after acquiring an additional 119,087 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 144,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

