Barclays PLC Buys 492,296 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 140.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 492,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.64% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $20,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEB. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE PEB opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.