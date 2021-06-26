Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,946 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of News worth $23,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in News in the first quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in News by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

News stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.57. News Co. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. News’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

