Barclays PLC Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,764 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $25,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

