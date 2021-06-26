Barclays PLC Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,463 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Entegris worth $24,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 123.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Entegris by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $117.75 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

