Barclays PLC Has $21.35 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,001 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Dover worth $21,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Dover by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dover by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,652,000 after purchasing an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV opened at $149.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $91.56 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.