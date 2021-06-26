Barclays PLC Has $22.40 Million Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,133 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 59,543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Cree worth $22,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,793,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 122.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $66,922,000 after purchasing an additional 389,532 shares during the period.

CREE opened at $98.59 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.16.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

