Barclays PLC Has $23.36 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,427 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.