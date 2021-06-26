Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 214.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 272,919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.38% of Varonis Systems worth $20,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

