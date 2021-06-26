Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,908 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $20,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

