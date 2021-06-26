Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $22,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP opened at $61.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

