Barclays PLC Purchases 13,340 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.04% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $21,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $72.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.12.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

