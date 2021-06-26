Barclays PLC Purchases 43,069 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Xylem worth $24,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

