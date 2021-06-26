Barclays PLC Purchases 46,922 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.36% of BlackLine worth $22,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BL. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.82.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,542,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,137.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,650. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

