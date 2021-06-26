Barclays PLC Purchases 73,246 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,246 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of PerkinElmer worth $22,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $152.43 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.23 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

