Barclays PLC Sells 25,792 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $20,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,525,000 after purchasing an additional 483,060 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

