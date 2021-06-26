Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 289,563,989 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 17.85 and a current ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market cap of £8.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.87.

Baron Oil Company Profile (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 63.75% interest in Timor-Leste Tl-S0-19-16 PSC offshore license located in South East Asia.

