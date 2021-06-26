Basic Attention Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $173.51 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $739.38 million and approximately $173.51 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.16 or 0.00573526 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00037575 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,660,550 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

