BASIC Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. BASIC has a market cap of $18.66 million and approximately $175,177.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.36 or 0.00571358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00037621 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

