Bata (BTA) Market Capitalization Tops $79,982.95

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bata has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $79,982.95 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00390591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

