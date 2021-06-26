Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.64 ($116.05).

BMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €92.40 ($108.71) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

