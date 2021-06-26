Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $2.15 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 34% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00006809 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $5,770.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00026068 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000262 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001620 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002205 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002046 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

