Beam (BEAM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.28 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $35.80 million and $15.28 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,932,320 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

