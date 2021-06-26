BeatzCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.31 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $85.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000295 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00105823 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.