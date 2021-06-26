Beaxy (BXY) Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.30 million and $197.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00052645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00584716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00038215 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

