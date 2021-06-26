Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $946.02 on Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $946.02 or 0.02881945 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $68.11 million and $2.50 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00031914 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00196818 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00034463 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

