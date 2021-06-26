Beetle Coin Price Down 44.7% Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $175,451.04 and $99,235.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.