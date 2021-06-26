Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.34 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00052305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00572509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00037878 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

