Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,329 ($43.49). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,299 ($43.10), with a volume of 171,321 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Libertas Partners raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,739.30 ($48.85).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,543.64.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

