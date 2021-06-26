Belt Trading 83.4% Higher Over Last Week (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00167444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00094060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,488.14 or 0.99997484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

