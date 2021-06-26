Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.15 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $124,444.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00004061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00052210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.00572414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00037756 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 16,269,011 coins and its circulating supply is 6,443,085 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

