Benz (BENZ) Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Benz has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. Benz has a total market cap of $314.07 and approximately $596.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benz coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00163876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00093981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,052.94 or 1.00252188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

