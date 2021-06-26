Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,777,407 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 167.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,838,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777,407 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $39,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

