Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 210,932 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,932 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Yandex worth $67,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $2,006,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $40,287,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $218,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.99.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

