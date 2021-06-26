Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 32,326 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $51,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 38.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,252,000 after acquiring an additional 207,383 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,578 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

