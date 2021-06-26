Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,658,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $65.42 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

