Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 853,900 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 853,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,654,000 after buying an additional 2,156,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,834,000 after buying an additional 1,484,128 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,115,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,888,000 after buying an additional 320,240 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 147.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 874,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,343,000 after buying an additional 520,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,040,000.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $52.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

