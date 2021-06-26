Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $349.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $237.35 and a 1 year high of $351.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

