Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 601,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,535 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Trip.com Group worth $23,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.