Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

