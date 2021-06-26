Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $284.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $193.93 and a 12 month high of $284.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

