Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 24,078 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Globant worth $21,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Globant by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Globant by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 173,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Globant stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.29 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $137.97 and a 12-month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

